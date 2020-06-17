Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys [Image 4 of 10]

    Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel J. Shank, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, addresses Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, during their call to duty ceremony June 17, 2020, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Shank wished the unit well during their pending deployment in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

