Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment bow their heads during the benediction given by Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Nelson during their call to duty ceremony June 17, 2020, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The unit, which operates the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter, is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 19:52 Photo ID: 6247150 VIRIN: 200617-A-QP664-1345 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.07 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.