Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - Smoke drifts off a close-in weapons system following a live fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 09:53
    Photo ID: 6247030
    VIRIN: 200601-N-TC338-1058
    Resolution: 5568x2912
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    CIWS
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT