PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brandon F. Pethtel, from Parkersburg, W. Va., picks up a crate of close-in weapons system ammunition aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
|06.20.2020
|06.20.2020 09:53
|6247028
|200601-N-TC338-1133
|3712x5568
|1.67 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|PARKERSBURG, WV, US
