PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Krystal Hogan, from San Diego, downloads ammunition from a close-in weapons system aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) following a live fire exercise June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

