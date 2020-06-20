PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Krystal Hogan, from San Diego, downloads ammunition from a close-in weapons system aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) following a live fire exercise June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6247029
|VIRIN:
|200601-N-TC338-1283
|Resolution:
|2969x3677
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT