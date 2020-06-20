PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jon Solis, left, and Chief Aviation Ordanceman Mario Juarez, stand at ease during a memorial service for U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

