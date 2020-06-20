Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – A memorial honoring U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a memorial service June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

