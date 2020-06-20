PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN71), observes a memorial for U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. during a memorial service June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|06.20.2020
|06.20.2020 08:43
|6247011
|200620-N-SH180-1121
|2146x1533
|668.25 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|1
|0
