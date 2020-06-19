PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Master Chief Michael Mashburn, command master chief of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, gives blood to U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gilbert Guterrez, from Dededo, Guam, assigned to Operational Health Support Unit San Diego, Detachment K, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

