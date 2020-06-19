200619-N-FP690-1051

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Oliver, the ship’s nurse, before giving blood to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

