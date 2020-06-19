200619-N-FP690-1051
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Oliver, the ship’s nurse, before giving blood to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6246992
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-FP690-1051
|Resolution:
|4892x3315
|Size:
|943.17 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Receive COVID-19 Antibody Testing
