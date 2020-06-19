PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Pamichella Torres, assigned to Naval Hospital Okinawa, left, draws blood from U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna, assigned to Naval Hospital Guam, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

