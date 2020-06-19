PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Pamichella Torres, assigned to Naval Hospital Okinawa, left, draws blood from U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna, assigned to Naval Hospital Guam, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6246991
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-FP690-1027
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|918.48 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Receive COVID-19 Antibody Testing
LEAVE A COMMENT