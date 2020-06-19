Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Pamichella Torres, assigned to Naval Hospital Okinawa, left, draws blood from U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna, assigned to Naval Hospital Guam, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 05:56
    Photo ID: 6246991
    VIRIN: 200619-N-FP690-1027
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 918.48 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Receive COVID-19 Antibody Testing

