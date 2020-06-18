Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MXG COC [Image 5 of 5]

    15th MXG COC

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Dominic Clementz, 15th Maintenance Group commander, speaks at the 15th Maintenance Group Change of Command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020, before relinquishing command. Col. Robert Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG from Clementz in Hangar 19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

