15th MXG COC

Col. Dominic Clementz, 15th Maintenance Group commander, speaks at the 15th Maintenance Group Change of Command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020, before relinquishing command. Col. Robert Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG from Clementz in Hangar 19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

