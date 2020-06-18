Col. Robert Blake speaks at the 15th Maintenance Group Change of Command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG from Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, in Hangar 19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 20:43 Photo ID: 6246864 VIRIN: 200618-F-FH328-0067 Resolution: 4416x3600 Size: 6.48 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MXG COC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.