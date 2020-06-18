15th MXG COC

Col. Robert Blake accepts command from Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, of the 15th Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG after Col. Dominc Clementz relinquished command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)
