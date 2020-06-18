Col. Robert Blake accepts command from Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, of the 15th Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG after Col. Dominc Clementz relinquished command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 20:44 Photo ID: 6246863 VIRIN: 200618-F-FH328-0060 Resolution: 4752x3184 Size: 5.25 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MXG COC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.