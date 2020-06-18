Col. Dominic Clementz relinquishes command at the 15th Maintenance Group Change of Command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. Col. Robert Blake assumed command of the 15th MXG from Clementz in Hangar 19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6246862
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-FH328-0058
|Resolution:
|5120x3616
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MXG COC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
