200619-N-LF437-003 (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, congratulates the 12 service members and federal servants, who were recognized at an awards ceremony for their bravery and selflessness during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:52 Photo ID: 6246714 VIRIN: 200619-N-LF437-003 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 372.93 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.