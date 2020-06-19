Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Dustin Gautney 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    200619-N-LF437-003 (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, congratulates the 12 service members and federal servants, who were recognized at an awards ceremony for their bravery and selflessness during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:52
    Photo ID: 6246714
    VIRIN: 200619-N-LF437-003
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 372.93 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    TAGS

    Awards
    NETC
    NAS Pensacola
    NASC
    MATSG-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT