200619-N-LF437-003 (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, congratulates the 12 service members and federal servants, who were recognized at an awards ceremony for their bravery and selflessness during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6246714
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-LF437-003
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|372.93 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
LEAVE A COMMENT