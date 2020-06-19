200619-N-LF437-004 (June 19, 2020) Twelve service members and federal servants were recognized during an awards ceremony for their heroic and selfless actions during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.