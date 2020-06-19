Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Dustin Gautney 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    200619-N-LF437-004 (June 19, 2020) Twelve service members and federal servants were recognized during an awards ceremony for their heroic and selfless actions during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:51
    Photo ID: 6246715
    VIRIN: 200619-N-LF437-004
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 453.66 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    TAGS

    Awards
    NETC
    NAS Pensacola
    NASC
    MATSG-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT