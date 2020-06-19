Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Dustin Gautney 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    200619-N-LF437-002 (June 19, 2020) Ensign Breanna Thomas, left, a student at Naval Aviation Schools Command, received the Purple Heart and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The ceremony recognized the bravery and selflessness of those service members and federal servants involved in the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that left four dead, including the shooter, and eight injured. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:52
    Photo ID: 6246713
    VIRIN: 200619-N-LF437-002
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 220.18 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting

    TAGS

    Awards
    NETC
    NAS Pensacola
    NASC
    MATSG-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT