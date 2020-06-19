200619-N-LF437-002 (June 19, 2020) Ensign Breanna Thomas, left, a student at Naval Aviation Schools Command, received the Purple Heart and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The ceremony recognized the bravery and selflessness of those service members and federal servants involved in the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that left four dead, including the shooter, and eight injured. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:52 Photo ID: 6246713 VIRIN: 200619-N-LF437-002 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 220.18 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.