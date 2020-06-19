200619-N-LF437-001 (June 19, 2020) Medals were displayed prior to being awarded to 12 service members and federal servants, who were recognized for their bravery and selflessness during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney)
Navy Awards Ceremony Honors Military, Civilians Involved in Dec. 6 NAS Pensacola Shooting
