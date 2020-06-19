Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd CPTS change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd CPTS change of command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Nicholas A. Pier, incoming 2nd Comptroller Squadron commander, addresses the crowd at a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 17:15
    Photo ID: 6246613
    VIRIN: 200619-F-LC363-1032
    Resolution: 3550x2367
    Size: 631.23 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd CPTS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd CPTS change of command
    2nd CPTS change of command
    2nd CPTS change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd CPTS
    2nd Comptroller Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT