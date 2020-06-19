Lt. Col. Nicholas A. Pier, right, incoming 2nd Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael A. Miller, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, at a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6246612
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-LC363-1025
|Resolution:
|2680x1787
|Size:
|447.37 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd CPTS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
