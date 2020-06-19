Lt. Col. Peter C. Talley, right, outgoing 2nd Comptroller Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Michael A. Miller, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, at a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 17:15 Photo ID: 6246611 VIRIN: 200619-F-LC363-1023 Resolution: 3142x2095 Size: 712.48 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd CPTS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.