Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln Sept. 22, 1862, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863, abolishing slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865, a day referred to as Juneteenth, 250,000 slaves were liberated in Texas, officially ending slavery across the nation. (Courtesy Photo)

