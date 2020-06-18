The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln Sept. 22, 1862, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863, abolishing slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865, a day referred to as Juneteenth, 250,000 slaves were liberated in Texas, officially ending slavery across the nation. (Courtesy Photo)
This work, Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People
