    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 3 of 3]

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln Sept. 22, 1862, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863, abolishing slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865, a day referred to as Juneteenth, 250,000 slaves were liberated in Texas, officially ending slavery across the nation. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:39
    Photo ID: 6246384
    VIRIN: 200618-F-F3321-1001
    Resolution: 750x958
    Size: 687.92 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

    Air Combat Command
    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    June 19
    JBLE
    Juneteenth

