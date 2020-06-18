Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 2 of 3]

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the Nellis Air Force Base Color Guard raise the official Juneteenth flag. Traditionally, celebrations included what was referred to as the “scatter,” where former slaves went out and searched for displaced family members. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:39
    Photo ID: 6246383
    VIRIN: 200618-F-F3321-1003
    Resolution: 1400x840
    Size: 316.66 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People
    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People
    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    June 19
    JBLE
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT