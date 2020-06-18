Members of the Nellis Air Force Base Color Guard raise the official Juneteenth flag. Traditionally, celebrations included what was referred to as the “scatter,” where former slaves went out and searched for displaced family members. (Courtesy Photo)
Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People
