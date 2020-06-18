A painting title Watch Meeting-Dec. 31st 1862-Waiting for the Hour depicts African-Americans gathered waiting for the clock to strike midnight and end slavery in the United States. This painting was chosen by former President Barack Obama to hang outside of the Oval Office in the White House. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:39 Photo ID: 6246382 VIRIN: 200618-F-F3321-1002 Resolution: 375x250 Size: 168.71 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth: Liberation Day for Enslaved People [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.