Guarding the Gateway

Capt. Stephanie Kompoltowicz, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group nurse, and Senior Airman Lauren Frensley, 386th EMDG flight medical technician check to confirm they screened all service members on an inbound jet at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 16, 2020. The 386th EMDG screens service members from multiple branches including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Marine Corps that process through Cargo City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW