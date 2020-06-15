Guarding the Gateway

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group and the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron force protection walk towards an inbound jet to perform COVID-19 screenings at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 16, 2020. The 386th EMDG screens service members from multiple branches including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Marine Corps that process through Cargo City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

