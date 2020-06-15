Guarding the Gateway

Senior Airman Lauren Frensley, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group flight medical technician performs COVID-19 screenings on an inbound jet transporting service members at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 16, 2020. The 386th EMDG screens service members from multiple branches including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Marine Corps that process through Cargo City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

