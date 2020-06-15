Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guarding the Gateway [Image 3 of 8]

    Guarding the Gateway

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Stephanie Kompoltowicz, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group nurse, performs COVID-19 screenings on an inbound jet transporting service members at Cargo City, Kuwait, June 16, 2020. The 386th EMDG screens service members from multiple branches including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Marine Corps that process through Cargo City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guarding the Gateway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

