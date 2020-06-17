Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 8 of 9]

    Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jessica O’Shea (left), fills out a daily chart of assembled COVID-19 test kits at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:31
    This work, Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Dragon
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 testing

