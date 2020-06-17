Washington Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jessica O’Shea (left), fills out a daily chart of assembled COVID-19 test kits at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:31 Photo ID: 6245678 VIRIN: 200617-Z-CH590-0047 Resolution: 5280x3572 Size: 4.15 MB Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.