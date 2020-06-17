Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site

Washington Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jessica O’Shea (left), fills out a daily chart of assembled COVID-19 test kits at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
