    Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 3 of 9]

    Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army National Guard Maj. Mike Rodgers (left) leads a tour for Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State, at the COVID-19 test kit assembly site at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:30
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Dragon
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 testing

