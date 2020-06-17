Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site

Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent, Assistant Adjutant General, Washington State National Guard (center), talks with Soldiers and Airmen as they assembly COVID-19 test kits at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

