Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site

Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent, Assistant Adjutant General, Washington State National Guard (center), talks with Soldiers and Airmen as they assembly COVID-19 test kits at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6245671
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-CH590-0073
|Resolution:
|5144x3513
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
