Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State, has his temperature taken by Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jessica O’Shea prior to touring the COVID-19 test kit assembly site at Olympia, Wash., June 17, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6245679
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-CH590-0002
|Resolution:
|4632x3536
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bret D. Daugherty, Adjutant General, Washington State visits COVID-19 test kit assembly site [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
