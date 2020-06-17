Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (June 17, 2020) Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many in Military City USA, it did not deter Our Community Salutes San Antonio (OCS-SA) from hosting its 9th Annual A Night in Your Honor through virtual means. Gift boxes were mailed to each honoree packed with meaningful items such as a “First to Say Thank You” certificate of honor, branch-specific embroidered stole, a USAA sponsored OCS San Antonio challenge coin, and mementos from sponsors including a box of Girl Scout cookies. More than 200 local high school students graduating this year from San Antonio-area high schools received recognition. They represented the range of military services to include the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Air National Guard and Texas Army National Guard. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America's Navy
    Our Community Salutes
    Forged by the Sea
    Know Your Military

