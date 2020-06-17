SAN ANTONIO – (June 17, 2020) Caitlyn Diaz, a 2020 graduate of East Central High School, was one of more than 200 students honored during the 9th Annual A Night in Your Honor Ceremony hosted by Our Community Salutes San Antonio (OCS-SA). Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many in Military City USA, it did not deter OCS-SA) from hosting the event virtually. OCS is a non-profit organization created in 2009 to recognize and honor local graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist in the military after high school graduation. OCS also provides future service members and their families with access to educational resources and connects them with military support groups. (Graphic courtesy of Our Community Salutes San Antonio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:39 Photo ID: 6245341 VIRIN: 200617-N-ND850-0004 Resolution: 2400x1350 Size: 865.88 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members [Image 7 of 7], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.