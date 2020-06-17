Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members [Image 7 of 7]

    Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (June 17, 2020) Alyssa Lindquist, a 2020 graduate of Samuel Clemens High School, was one of more than 200 students honored during the 9th Annual A Night in Your Honor Ceremony hosted by Our Community Salutes San Antonio (OCS-SA). Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many in Military City USA, it did not deter OCS-SA) from hosting the event virtually. OCS is a non-profit organization created in 2009 to recognize and honor local graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist in the military after high school graduation. OCS also provides future service members and their families with access to educational resources and connects them with military support groups. (Graphic courtesy of Our Community Salutes San Antonio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Our Community Salutes-San Antonio hosts Virtual Salute to Future Service Members

