Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities [Image 5 of 5]

    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional-Command East military working dog handlers Sgt. James Bass and Cpl. Corey Vanderhoef, who are organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, conduct a controlled-aggression drill with military working dog (MWD) Yoda June 12, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The drill demonstrated the handler’s ability to manipulate the MWD’s biting capabilities using audible commands. Bass, Vanderhoef and MWD Yoda assist KFOR RC-E elements throughout Kosovo with route clearance, explosives detection, personnel scouting, and vehicle search operations. KFOR RC-E is a NATO-led mission comprised of multinational military personnel who are charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 05:37
    Photo ID: 6244581
    VIRIN: 061220-Z-LZ801-1017
    Resolution: 4710x3140
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities
    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities
    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities
    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities
    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    41IBCT
    RCE
    USAREUR
    100th Military Working Dog Detachment
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    100th MWD DET
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNATO
    44IBCT
    EnduringStability
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT