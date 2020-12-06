KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

Kosovo Force Regional-Command East military working dog handlers Sgt. James Bass and Cpl. Corey Vanderhoef, who are organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, conduct a controlled-aggression drill with military working dog (MWD) Yoda June 12, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The drill demonstrated the handler’s ability to manipulate the MWD’s biting capabilities using audible commands. Bass, Vanderhoef and MWD Yoda assist KFOR RC-E elements throughout Kosovo with route clearance, explosives detection, personnel scouting, and vehicle search operations. KFOR RC-E is a NATO-led mission comprised of multinational military personnel who are charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

