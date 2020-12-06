KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric Riley, who is organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, observes an RC-E military working dog (MWD) capabilities demonstration June 12, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. RC-E’s MWD handlers Sgt. James Bass and Cpl. Corey Vanderhoef, who are organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, demonstrated their MWD’s scouting and detection capabilities to Riley and other RC-E command personnel. RC-E is a U.S. led brigade-level organization apart of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission who is charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

