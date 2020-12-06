Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric Riley, who is organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, observes an RC-E military working dog (MWD) capabilities demonstration June 12, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. RC-E’s MWD handlers Sgt. James Bass and Cpl. Corey Vanderhoef, who are organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, demonstrated their MWD’s scouting and detection capabilities to Riley and other RC-E command personnel. RC-E is a U.S. led brigade-level organization apart of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission who is charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 05:38
    Photo ID: 6244580
    VIRIN: 061220-Z-LZ801-1016
    Resolution: 5029x3353
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

