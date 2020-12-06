KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

Kosovo Force Regional-Command East military working dog handler Cpl. Corey Vanderhoef, who is organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, conducts a controlled-aggression drill with military working dog (MWD) Yoda June 12, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The controlled-aggression drill showcased Vanderhoef’s control over Yoda’s biting capabilities, said Vanderhoef. “On or off leash the MWD is obedient and will act only on my command when approached by other persons,” said Vanderhoef. “Our dogs and handlers are required to undergo formal training and become certified before conducting these drills and before being deployed to a mission.” Vanderhoef and Yoda assist KFOR RC-E elements throughout Kosovo with route clearance, explosives detection, personnel scouting, and vehicle search operations. KFOR RC-E is a NATO-led mission comprised of multinational military personnel who are charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

