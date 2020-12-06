KFOR K9s demonstrate biting, scouting, other capabilities

Kosovo Force Regional-Command East military working dog handler Sgt. James Bass, who is organic to the U.S. Army’s 100th Military Police Working Dog Detachment, poses with his military working dog Yoda May 22, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Bass and Yoda assist KFOR RC-E elements throughout Kosovo with route clearance, explosives detection, personnel scouting, and vehicle search operations. KFOR RC-E is a NATO-led mission comprised of multinational military personnel who are charged with ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

