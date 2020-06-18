254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders

YONA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Staff Sgt. Jude Santos, 254th RED HORSE Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, clears debris during demolition at the Yona Fire Station June 18. The Guam National Guard, in support of the government of Guam, is preparing the facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

