YONA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Staff Sgt. Jude Santos, 254th RED HORSE Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, clears debris during demolition at the Yona Fire Station June 18. The Guam National Guard, in support of the government of Guam, is preparing the facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6244421
|VIRIN:
|200618-Z-TR604-1007
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|415.3 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders [Image 5 of 5], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT