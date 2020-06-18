254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders

YONA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Senior Airman Vincent Sablan, 254th RED HORSE Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, begins demolition in a laundry room at the Yona Fire Station June 18. The Guam National Guard, in support of the government of Guam, is preparing the facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)
