    254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders [Image 5 of 5]

    254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders

    GUAM

    06.18.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    YONA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Airman First Class Ryan Diaz assigned to the 254th RED HORSE Squadron, reviews renovation plans at the Yona Fire Station June 18. The Guam National Guard, in support of the government of Guam, is preparing the facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders [Image 5 of 5], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Guam National Guard
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Guam Air National Guard
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard

