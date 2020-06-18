Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders [Image 3 of 5]

    254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders

    GUAM

    06.18.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    YONA, Guam (June 18, 2020) – Airmen assigned to the 254th RED HORSE Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, measure the ground for a pipe installation at the Yona Fire Station June 18. The Guam National Guard, in support of the government of Guam, is preparing the facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 254th RED HORSE SQUADRON Preps Fire Station for COVID-19 First Responders [Image 5 of 5], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

