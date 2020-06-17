Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia

Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Carroll delivers a speech during Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 17, 2020. Carroll retired from the Coast Guard after 26 years of honorable service, and Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens assumed the role and responsibilities of commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Seaman Katlin Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6244307
|VIRIN:
|200617-G-G0105-003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|763.34 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
