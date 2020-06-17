Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Malmstrom, Chaplain of the Fifth Coast Guard District, speaks during the change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Virginia, June 17, 2020, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens relieved Capt. Kevin Carroll as commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, which is comprised of nearly 480 active duty and civilian personnel, 130 reservists, and 1,300 auxiliary members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Katlin Kilroy)

