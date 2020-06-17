Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia

Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens delivers a speech during Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 17, 2020. Stevens relieved Capt. Kevin Carroll as commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, while Carroll retired from the Coast Guard after 26 years of honorable service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

