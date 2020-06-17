Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens delivers a speech during Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 17, 2020. Stevens relieved Capt. Kevin Carroll as commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, while Carroll retired from the Coast Guard after 26 years of honorable service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

