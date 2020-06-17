Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens delivers a speech during Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 17, 2020. Stevens relieved Capt. Kevin Carroll as commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, while Carroll retired from the Coast Guard after 26 years of honorable service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6244305
|VIRIN:
|200617-G-FP414-1002
|Resolution:
|4961x3312
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
