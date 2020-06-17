Capt. Kevin Carroll, departing commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, and Capt. Samson Stevens, incoming commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, salute each other during a time-honored change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Virginia, June 17, 2020. Rear Adm. Keith Smith, commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Seaman Katlin Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 19:04 Photo ID: 6244308 VIRIN: 200617-G-G0105-0004 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 715.17 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.