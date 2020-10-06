Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5]

    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, left, talks to Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, before a flight on a KC-46A Pegasus June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Granger showed Barrett the aircraft’s aerial refueling functionality during a local sortie with another KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6243854
    VIRIN: 200610-F-XK483-0175
    Resolution: 5109x7663
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT