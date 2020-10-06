SECAF visit to McConnell

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, left, talks to Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, before a flight on a KC-46A Pegasus June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Granger showed Barrett the aircraft’s aerial refueling functionality during a local sortie with another KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

