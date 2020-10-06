SECAF visit to McConnell

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, left, talks to Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, before a flight on a KC-46A Pegasus June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Granger showed Barrett the aircraft’s aerial refueling functionality during a local sortie with another KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6243854
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-XK483-0175
|Resolution:
|5109x7663
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
