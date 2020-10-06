Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, left, shows Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett the functionality of the KC-46A Pegasus boom June 10, 2020, above Kansas. Barrett flew on a day-to-night flight to witness the aircraft’s remote vision system’s capability in various lighting conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6243852
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-XK483-0046
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT