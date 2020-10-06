Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 4 of 5]

    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, left, shows Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett the functionality of the KC-46A Pegasus boom June 10, 2020, above Kansas. Barrett flew on a day-to-night flight to witness the aircraft’s remote vision system’s capability in various lighting conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6243852
    VIRIN: 200610-F-XK483-0046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    KC-46 Pegasus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT