SECAF visit to McConnell

Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist evaluator, left, shows Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett the functionality of the KC-46A Pegasus boom June 10, 2020, above Kansas. Barrett flew on a day-to-night flight to witness the aircraft’s remote vision system’s capability in various lighting conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

